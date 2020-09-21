Coronavirus: Malawi records 13 new cases

Malawi has registered 13 new Coronavirus, taking the number of cases to 5,731.

Co-chairperson of the Coronavirus Taskforce John Phuka announced the new cases and 10 new recoveries on Sunday.

The new cases are locally transmitted infections and include five from Lilongwe, three from Chiradzulu, two each from Blantyre and Zomba, and one from Machinga.

Cumulatively, Malawi has recorded 5,731 cases including 179 deaths. Of these cases, 1,146 are imported infections and 4,585 are locally transmitted. A total of 4,040 cases have now recovered bringing the total number of active cases to 1,512.

The average age of the cases is 36.6 years, the youngest case being aged 1 month, the oldest being 98 years old and 68% are male.

Malawi has so far conducted 50,583 tests in testing centres across the country.

Meanwhile, Phuka has noted that local transmissions are still being registered in Malawi and there are new cases from districts which had gone several days without reporting new cases.

“This calls for enhanced preventive and containment measures in order to stop the further spread of Coronavirus in our country,” said Phuka.

The preventive measures include wearing mask, washing hands and observing physical distancing of at least one metre.