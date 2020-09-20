Yona Banda wins online boxing tournament

Seventeen year-old Yona Banda has emerged winner of Malawi Boxing Association (Maba) – Northern Chapter online boxing tournament.

Banda beat 40 other boxers who showcased their tactics in videos sent online.

Speaking at the prize presentation, MABA Vice President Francis Kadzakalowa said the competition was introduced to make sure that boxers during the pandemic.

He then hailed sponsors Innobuild for promoting boxing during the pandemic.

“Innobuild has demonstrated maturity in business because most businesses they are saying they are not making profit due to COVID19, but Innobuild is still contributing to the sport,” said Kadzakalowa.

He added that the association planned to carry out fundraising activities but Covid-19 disturbed all the programs.

In his remarks, Innobuild regional manager Gift Nyasulu promised to continue helping the sports.

“MABA has now become part of our family and we will still more be pumping in some resources to MABA,” said Nyasulu.

Regional sports development officer Georgina Msowoya who was the guest of honor thanked MABA and Innobuild for the event saying Government can’t do all things alone.

“Companies should borrow a leaf from Innobuild. Coronavirus has hit almost all of us and it’s not only companies but individuals as well, so let other companies come in and assist,” said Msowoya.

The competition ran for a month from July to September and boxers were asked to display their continued activeness in the sport by sending their video clip displaying their boxing skills.

A group of judges looked at the videos and determined the winner. Banda, the winner, received certificate, Gold medal and K25 thousand cash.

Alison Mtambo came second and walked away with certificate, Silver medal and K20 thousand cash while on third position there was Nyuma Ngwira who got certificate, Bronze medal plus K15 thousand cash.

Fourth placed Robert Mphande went home with certificate, Bronze medal and money amounting to K10 thousand while fifth-placed Chimwemwe Khungwa received certificate and money amounting K7 thousand.

Winners from all regions will meet in a real boxing fight soon after sports resumes

Before the prize presentation event, boxers held a parade where they visited some locations in Mzuzu.