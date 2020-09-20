Chakwera says Tonse Govt will ensure Malawi is well protected

President Lazarus Chakwera says his administration will ensure that no inch of the sovereign territory of the country is encroached.

Speaking in a radio address at Kamuzu Palace in Lilongwe on Saturay, Chakwera said the government will use military innovation and intelligence to ensure that all areas of the country are protected.

He added that he will engage with heads of neighbouring countries to find ways of ensuring collective security.

“Considering that all three of our neighboring countries are several times larger than us and that our peoples share a common cultural heritage, I look forward to engaging my counterparts in Zambia, Tanzania, and Mozambique in finding win-win methods of keeping our shared borders secure,” said the President.

The Malawi leader also said that his government will maintain contact and dialogue with any nation that welcomes diplomacy as catalyst for peace.

According to Chakwera, he will do everything possible to make Malawi live to its billing as ‘The Warm Heart of Africa’ which he described as an attribute to the country’s peaceable and friendly disposition.

He also talked about safeguarding Malawi’s national and developmental interests in the areas of security, economics, and geopolitics.

He said: “I believe we will accomplish more for our nation by working together with other nations than on our own. This is not because we lack capacity, but because we want our nation’s development to be exponential, not incremental.”