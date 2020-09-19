MEC to conduct Bvumbwe Market elections

Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) on Friday launched electoral activities for market committee elections at Bvumbwe Market in Thyolo.

The polls will be held on 27 September 2020.

Speaking during the launch at Bvumbwe market, the elections officer for MEC at Thyolo district Council Daniel Majamanda said the launch has come in following the expiry tenure of the incumbent market committee.

“Thyolo District Commissioner (DC) urged us to lead the elections of market committee here at Bvumbwe as the current committee’s tenure has ended,” said Majamanda.

He added that the commission has guided the vendors to meditate names of people who will be nominated.

The commission has since set 23 September, 2020 to be the nomination day for the contestants and 24-25 September as the registration day for voters.

“Voters will be the genuine and indigenous vendors of Bvumbwe market. Everyone is free to contest but people have to choose a leader who can deliver in as far as market development is concerned,” he said.

In his remarks, Thyolo North Constituency councilor for Makungwa ward Idrisa Gausi appreciated the decision by the Thyolo District Commissioner to let MEC lead the elections of the Market committee at Bvumbwe saying that the old strategy of standing behind the back of the contestant is not trustworthy.

“MEC is the only body that people trust that if it facilitates any elections people trust the results to be free and my plea is that the contestants should do their campaigns amicably and peacefully,” said Gausi.