Man killed over witchcraft allegations

Police in Rumphi are hunting for people who killed 55-year-old David Mkandawire after accusing him of bewitching another person in April this year.

In his report, Inspector Henry Mnjere of Rumphi police station said the incident occurred on Thursday, September 17 at Zale Village in the district.

Mnjere said Mkandawire was alleged to have bewitched late Village headman Zale in April, 2020.

Following the accusations, children of late Zale demolished the house of Mkandawire and chased him away from the area.

Mkandawire went to Mphangala where he was staying with his first wife but few months later he decided to return home.

Upon returning home, irate villagers attacked him and set him on fire.

The matter was reported to Rumphi police where officers along with medical personnel rushed to the scene.

Postmortem conducted revealed that death was a result of suffocation and severe burns.

Meanwhile, police have strongly condemned the mob justice and have vowed that culprits will be taken to book once arrested.

David Mkandawire hailed from Chimduzi Village in the area of Paramount Chief Chikulamayembe in Rumphi district.