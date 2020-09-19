Father sentenced to death for killing child with albinism

The High Court in Kasungu has sentenced a 30-year-old man father and his accomplice to death for killing a one-year-old baby with albinism.

The father is White Chilumpha while the other convict is James Kanjira.

According to Kasungu Police spokesperson Harry Namwaza, the two killed the child on April 3, 2016 at Chiziya Village in Kasungu.

On that day, the child was abducted while sleeping with her mother in their home in Chiziya village which is under the area of Traditional Authority Kapichira in the district.

Twelve days later, the baby’s skull, teeth and clothes were found in the bush of Balantha Hill in the district.

After thorough investigations, police arrested Chilumpha, Kanjira and Laston Phiri aged 24. The law enforcers also recovered bones the accused had removed from the baby.

After a full trial, High Court Judge Ivy Kamanga convicted the three. Kamanga sentenced Kanjira and Chilumpha to death.

The Judge also sentenced Laston Phiri to 10 years for being an accomplice in the killing of the baby.