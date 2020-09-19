Devotion: Let your words carry good substance

Isaiah 55:11 “So shall My word be that goes forth from My mouth; It shall not return to Me void, But it shall accomplish what I please, And it shall prosper in the thing for which I sent it.”

Words always carry something. Words are messengers sent forth to accomplish a mission. So that Word you release will accomplish some mission. This is the reason why Words are described based on what they carry.

Words of grace. This is the communication that imparts grace in the lives of people. Ephes 4:29 “Let no corrupt speech proceed out of your mouth, but such as is good for building up as the need may be, that it may give grace to those who hear.”

Word of faith. The Word of God that brings Faith. Romans 10:8 “But what does it say? “The word is near you, in your mouth and in your heart” that is, the word of faith which we preach…”

Word of life. The Word that brings life. 1 John 1:1 “That which was from the beginning, which we have heard, which we have seen with our eyes, which we have looked upon, and our hands have handled, concerning the Word of life…”

Word of prophecy. Word that carries prophecy. Revelation 1:3 “Blessed is he who reads and those who hear the words of this prophecy, and keep those things which are written in it; for the time is near.”

Word of exhortation. Words that encourage and exhort others. Acts 13:15….”Men and brethren, if you have any word of exhortation for the people, say on.”

Idle Word. These are words that carry negatives and that oppose the Word of God. Matthew 12:36 “But I say to you that for every idle word men may speak, they will give account of it in the day of judgment.”

So don’t just speak. Know what your word is carrying. Choose the contents of your Words. Avoid negative words that accomplishes negative results. As you release any word have a proper mission for it. It will not return void. If you release it, you will see the fruits of it. Proverbs 18:21 “Death and life are in the power of the tongue, And those who love it will eat its fruit.”

Confession

I refuse to release Idle words. I choose to speak excellence, success, victory, prosperity, abundance, progress, promotion and other good things. I am a child of God and my words are inspired by the Spirit, in Jesus name. Amen