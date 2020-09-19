Chakwera to visit Zambia on Tuesday

President Lazarus Chakwera will visit Zambia on his first foreign trip as President of Malawi.

Chakwera will go to the neighboring country on Tuesday for a day-long official working visit.

According to the Malawi Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Chakwera will leave Malawi through Kamuzu International Airport in Lilongwe at 8am.

In Zambia, the Malawi leader will hold bilateral talks with his counterpart President Edgar Lungu of Zambia.

Chakwera, who was elected as President of Malawi in the 2020 Fresh Presidential Elections, will return to Malawi at 4pm the same day.