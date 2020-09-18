ECG Malawi rolls out face mask donations to pupils and students

Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG), Malawi office, has rolled out a mass exercise of distributing face masks to pupils and learners in selected primary and secondary schools across the country.

The gesture—which is a continuation of the church’s commitment to support government in containing the spread of COVID-19—was launched today with distribution of face masks to six schools with the city.

“As a church, we believe our role is not just to preach salvation of souls; but also to meet physical needs of our communities,” said Mr Jevason Saguga, an executive member of ECG Malawi, National Advisory Council (NAC).

The current wave of distribution is solely targeting pupils and students with regards to the current resumption of schools.

“We are targeting to reach as many as we can and, today, we have just launched in Lilongwe with six targeted schools: 5 CDSS and two primary schools,” said Saguga.