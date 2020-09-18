CFT members donate to Mzuzu prison

Citizens for Transformation (CFT) members in the Northern Region have donated various items worth K530 thousand to Mzuzu Prison.

Speaking during the event on Tuesday, Regional Commander for CFT North Fumu Ndolo said it’s not the duty of Government alone to help the inmates.

“CFT has a social responsibility and we came here to cheer the inmates who are not physically with us in our various communities.

“It is not the responsibility of Government alone but as communities we are supposed to come here and give a hand. Here we have brought some face masks but there is need to promote issues of hygiene so that everyone takes care of himself as some inmates don’t have money,” said Ndolo.

The group which was founded by Commander in Chief Timothy Mtambo donated bags of Maize, cartons of washing soap, and face mask.

In his remarks, Mzuzu Prison public relations officer Mcbeth Wasambo thanked CFT for the gesture, saying the prison continues to receive prisoners and it is overcrowded.