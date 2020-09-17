Devotion: Free your mind

Phillip 4:8: Finally, brethren, whatsoever things are true, whatsoever things are honest, whatsoever things are just, whatsoever things are pure, whatsoever things are lovely, whatsoever things are of good report; if there be any virtue, and if there be any praise, think on these things.

Your mind should not be a dumping place for every rubbish things that happen around. Make a decision to free your mind by ensuring that you hear, see and read things that are pure, are lovely, are of good report; have virtue, and there is praise in them. That will program your life for success and victory.

Proverb 4:20-23 “My son, attend to my words; incline thine ear unto my sayings. Let them not depart from thine eyes; keep them in the midst of thine heart. For they are life unto those that find them, and health to all their flesh. Keep thy heart with all diligence; for out of it are the issues of life.”

Ensure you attend to the Word and keep your heart and mind from the rubbish and foolish stories, jokes, events, photos and related issues that can program you to think negative.

Avoid people that love to gossip about others because they will ruin your mind and make you start thinking negatively about others. Avoid books, magazines, TV shows, radio programs that can give you a negative picture of yourself or others. Stick to the Word of God and let the Word dwell in you richly to program you for success and victory.

Colossians 3:16 “Let the word of Christ dwell in you richly in all wisdom; teaching and admonishing one another in psalms and hymns and spiritual songs, singing with grace in your hearts to the Lord.”

Pro 23:7 “For as he thinketh in his heart, so is he.” You are what you think. So make your mind positive and that will make you positive.

Confession

I program my mind for success and victory through the Word of God. I refuse negative things to dominate my life. In Jesus name. Amen.

