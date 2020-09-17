Coronavirus: Malawi records 236 new recoveries

Malawi has registered 236 new Coronavirus recoveries, taking the total number of people who have recovered to 4,000.

Co-chairperson of the Coronavirus Taskforce John Phuka has confirmed the new recoveries in a statement today.

The 4,000 recoveries mean 70 percent of the 5,711 recorded cases in Malawi have recovered.

“This gives hope that it is possible to fight and reduce the spread of Covid-19 in our midst as well as increase survival from this disease,” said Phuka.

He added that the chances of recovering are high when the disease is identified at an early stage hence the need for people to seek healthcare.

On Thursday, Phuka also announced seven new cases and one new death involving a 32-year-old man in Blantyre. The new death has taken the total number of Coronavirus deaths in Malawi to 179.

Four of the new cases recorded today are from Lilongwe, two from Blantyre and one is a Mozambican truck driver identified at Mwanza border while he was on his way to Lilongwe.