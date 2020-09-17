Coronavirus: 16 recoveries recorded at Mzuzu Prison

Authorities at Mzuzu Prions says out of 19 recorded Coronavirus cases at the prison, 16 have recovered.

The prison’s spokesperson McBeth Wasambo revealed this in an interview on Tuesday.

He added that the remaining three patients are still sick but are on their way to recovery.

Wasambo, however, noted that the prison is overcrowded and it is difficult for inmates to observe social distancing.

He said the prison is supposed to keep 500 inmates but now it is keeping about 800 inmates.

“The biggest challenge that we are now facing is social distancing. COVID-19 requires people need to be staying one meter apart but now with the current situation it’s impossible to have or maintain social distance,” he said.

Malawi has recorded 5704 Coronavirus cases and there have been 178 deaths and 3764 recoveries.