Man hangs himself over missing cattle

A man aged 29 identified as Dumbani Ngwira has hanged himself after being quizzed about six missing cows which he was herding.

Rumphi police spokesperson Inspector Henry Mnjere said this happened on Sunday September 13, 2020 at Zatepeta village in Rumphi district.

According to Mnjere, Ngwira was working as cattle-herder at Zatepeta village.

On Sunday morning, the owner of the cattle, Yifwayawo Mtegha went to her kraal and noticed that six of her cows were missing.

Mtegha immediately asked Ngwira about the missing cattle. Ngwira promised to bring back the lost cattle, but he never returned.

As time passed, Mtegha informed neighbors about the development and launched a manhunt. Unfortunately, Ngwira was found hanging in a mango tree.

The matter was reported to Rumphi police where officers along with a medical practitioner from Rumphi district hospital rushed to the scene. Postmortem results showed that Ngwira died due to strangulation.

Meanwhile, police are advising people to desist from taking own’s life as a remedy to hardships but to always seek counseling from relevant individuals.

Dumbani Ngwira came from Chiwambala village in the area of Paramount Chikulamayembe in Rumphi district.