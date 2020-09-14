MEC starts voter registration for by-elections

The Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has today started registering voters for the 10th November by-elections.

According MEC Chief Elections Officer Sam Alfandika, the registration and verification exercise will run concurrently for 14 days from 14th to 27th September 2020, including Saturdays and Sundays.

The by-elections will be held in Karonga Central, Lilongwe North West, Mangochi West, Mangochi North East, Phalombe North Constituencies and Makhuwira South Ward.

Alfandika said all registration centres will open from 8am up to 4pm all days and will remain operational during lunch time.

He added that those who registered for the Fresh Presidential Election this year need to register again.

“All those who registered for the May 21, 2019 Tripartite Elections need not to register again but just go to the centre where they registered to verify their names in the voters’ roll,” he said.

However, transfers from one constituency to another will not be allowed during the by-elections.

Those eligible to register are Malawians who have attained the age of 18 and above or will attain the voting age on the last day of voter registration which is 27th September, 2020.