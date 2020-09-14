Husband kills wife in Blantyre

Police at Chileka in Blantyre are looking for a 28-year-old man who is suspected to have murdered his 26-year-old wife following disagreements over family issues.

According to Chileka police public relations officer Peter Mchiza, the suspect has been identified as Yona Banda who murdered his wife Susan Chiphwanya.

Mchiza said the suspect, who is a butcher, was married to the woman and were both staying at Muoonga Village in the area of Traditional Authority Chigalu around Mdeka area in Blantyre District.

On Saturday, September 12, 2020, at around 5pm, the two were overheard quarrelling over some family matters.

The quarrel led to a fight in which Yona took a panga knife and hacked his wife several times on the neck and chest.

The woman died instantly and the suspect hired a motorcycle taxi and left the scene.

The matter was reported at Lirangwe Police Unit and officers in the company of medical personnel from Lirangwe Health Centre rushed to the scene.

The woman was pronounced dead and postmortem results have revealed that she died because she lost a lot of blood.

Police are currently hunting for the suspect and have since urged people with information on Banda’s whereabouts to report him to any police.

Susan Chiphwanya, 26, hailed from Muoonga Village while Yona Banda hails from Mangwaule Village, both in the area of Traditional Authority Chigalu in Blantyre.