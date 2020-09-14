Former minister Henry Mussa accused of stealing computers

Police have arrested former cabinet minister Henry Mussa on suspicions that he stole computers and generators.

Mussa who was Minister of Information and Communications Technology in the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP)M administration was arrested on Sunday.

According reports, 10 computers and two generators which were donated to the Ministry of Information by Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority were stolen.

The police earlier arrested former Director of Information Gideon Munthali who reportedly implicated Mussa.

The two are expected to appear before a court in Lilongwe today.

National Police spokesperson, James Kadadzera said the two will likely be charged with theft by servant.