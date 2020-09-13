Man commits suicide after being suspended from work

A 52-year-old man has hanged himself in Kasungu after being suspended from work.

The incident happened on September 11, 2020 at Kanyambwe village under traditional authority Njombwa in the district.

The deceased has been identified as Simplex Phiri aged 52.

According to a police report, Simplex Phiri was recently suspended from his post as a security guard at Mwimba College of Agriculture over a quarrel he picked with his fellow watchman for failing to pay back K8,000 debt which Simplex Phiri owed his colleague.

After being suspended, Simplex Phiri resorted to excessive beer drinking a habit which according to his wife was strange as he stopped drinking beer a year ago.

On September 11, 2020 Simplex Phiri body was found hanging in a tree at a nearby bush.

Postmortem conducted showed that death occurred due to suffocation.

He hailed from Mnyamula village, traditional authority Lukwa in Kasungu district.

So far this month, three people have committed suicide in Kasungu and there have been 24 suicide cases this year.