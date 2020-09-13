Group donates masks, sanitisers to vendors

A grouping in Mzuzu has donated masks, sanitisers and other Coronavirus prevention materials to vendors in Mzuzu.

The group comprising Northern Region journalists in partnered with Innobuild Company to donate 500 face masks, cartons of washing soap, hand sanitisers and eight washing buckets to the vendors.

Speaking during the handover ceremony, chairperson of the Northern Region journalists COVID-19 taskforce Draxon Maloya said COVID-19 still exists even though there is hot weather.

In his remarks, regional manager for Innobuild Gift Nyasulu said the donation is part of efforts to sensitize people about COVID-19.

Chairperson of Kaunjika section Joshua Chinguwo thanked the Journalists for the donation.

“We thank you a lot because you chose here out of many places and we don’t take it for granted,” said Chinguwo.