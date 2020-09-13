BWB complain over vandalism of water pipes

Blantyre Water Board (BWB) has complained over vandalism in Blantyre after a newly laid water pipe was vandalized at Manyowe in the city.

According to the board, it laid out a new water pipe at Manyowe in the city on September 11 to deal with water supply challenges residents were facing.

The next day, September 12, the pipe was broken by people who want to access free water.

The board has expressed concern over the conduct, saying innocent people are being affected.

“We will not make progress with such vandalism for the selfish sake of drinking free water,” said the board in a Facebook post.

Water challenges in Blantyre are common and the board has always claimed that vandalism is one of the causes for the challenges in water supply.

Recently, Vice President Saulos Chilima told the board to fix erratic water supply in the city by October 2. Chilima said it is unacceptable that people should stay days without water.