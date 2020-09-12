Petro named FC Sheriff’s player of the month

Former Nyasa Big Bullets defender Charles Petro has been named as player of the month of August for his Moldovan club, FC Sheriff.

This follows an outstanding performance from the Flames defender who has cemented his place in the starting berth.

According to the club, it conducted a survey through its social media platforms from which fans were asked to vote on who was outstanding in the month of August.

“The best player in August, Friends, as a result of the survey conducted among fans on our official social media pages (Vkontakte, Facebook, Instagram), the best player in August is the defender of FC Sheriff-Charles Peter. In the second place, the striker Frank Castaneda and on the third is our goalkeeper Dmitry Chelyadnik. Thanks to the fans for the activity, congratulations to Charles Peter on the title,” reads the statement from the club.

The 19-year old defender registered his first goal for the club in the said month before becoming the second Malawian player to appear in the UEFA Champions League.

FC Sheriff are currently leading in the standings with 24 points from eight games.

Petro joined the club from Bullets just after playing one season in the top flight league following his promotion from the reserve team. He formed a formidable defensive partnership with Nickson Nyasulu as Bullets had several of their key defenders sidelined by injuries.

He is likely to be part of Meke Mwase’s 2021 Africa Cup of Nations and 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in October and November respectively.