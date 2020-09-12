Mozambican gets 12 years for child trafficking

Mangochi Senior Resident Magistrate court on Friday sentenced a 28-year-old Mozambican national to 12 years imprisonment with hard labour for child trafficking.

The man has been identified Jafali Pedro.

During court proceedings, Eastern Region Police Headquarters Prosecution Officer Assistant Superintendent Josophine Chigawa told the court that, on the morning of August 27, 2020 officers on patrol from Katuli Police Unit intercepted the Pedro at Mkanje crossing border point in company of four Malawian children aged from 16 to 17 years.

After being quizzed, the accused person lied to the officers that he was taking the children to their relatives in Mozambique.

Chigawa added that the officers interrogated the victims who revealed that they were being taken to do piecework at Pedro’s farm in Mozambique.

Appearing in court, Pedro pleaded guilty to the charge.

In mitigation Pedro asked for court’s leniency stating that he takes care of orphans and his aged mother.

However, the state quashed his appeal saying that such cases are rampant along the borders of Malawi.

The state added that traffickers use manipulation to lure victims into dubious deal which poses as threats to the future of the younger ones.

Passing judgement, Senior Resident Magistrate Joshua Nkhono concurred with the state and sentenced Pedro to 12 years imprisonment with hard labour to deter would be offenders.

Jafali Pedro hails from Chitanda Village Traditional Authority Masangulu District Ngauma in Mozambique.