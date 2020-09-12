Five people arrested for torching house in Rumphi

Police on Friday arrested five men for torching a house of a fellow villager at Ntchenachena in Rumphi.

According to Mnjere, the suspects are Billy Gondwe aged 63, John Gondwe aged 60, Amoni Gondwe aged 56, and Herbert Gondwe aged 20 all from Chammono village under Traditional Authority Mwalweni in Rumphi as well as Ernest Mughogho aged 17 of Kavum village in the area of Chief Nthalire in Chitipa.

The suspects are alleged to have torched the house belonging to Brian Chisi on September 4, 2020 after a long land dispute.

Report indicates that on September 2, 2020, a member of Gondwe family (suspects) died but the family did not believe the death to be from natural cause. They later torched the owner of the said house.

The suspects will appear in court soon to answer the charge of arson which contravenes section 337 of the penal code.

Police in Rumphi have since warned against the criminal act portrayed by the perpetrators adding that everyone involved in the malpractice will be held answerable before the law.