Two suspected thieves murdered in Thyolo

An angry mob at Goliati Trading Centre in Thyolo on Wednesday killed two people who were caught stealing a motorcycle.

Thyolo police publicist Sub-Inspector Amos Tione confirmed the case saying the two pretended to be passengers and hired a motorcycle taxi.

While on the way, one of them took pepper powder and spread it into the rider’s eyes.

The motorcyclist immediately stopped and started struggling with the thugs before shouting for help.

“People came out and apprehended the pair and took them to Goliati Police Unit.

“But angry people from the market stormed the police and demanded that the suspected criminals should be released,” said Tione.

The mob managed to get the suspects out of the police station and then stoned them to death. The two victims are yet to be identified.