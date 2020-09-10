Sports to return on Monday

Minister of Youth and Sports Ulemu Msungama has announced that sports in the country will resume on Monday after a six-month break due to Covid-19 pandemic.

In March this year, government suspended all public gatherings due to the pandemic, forcing the Football Association of Malawi (FAM), Super League of Malawi (Sulom) and other sporting disciplines to suspend all the sporting activities.

And with a drop in new Covid-19 cases, different sporting associations have been pushing government through the Presidential Taskforce on Covid-19 to consider removing bans on sports.

As discussions for a possible resumption of sports are still ongoing, Msungama has given a hint that sporting activities are set to resume on Monday.

Speaking to one of the local radio stations on Thursday, the Minister said everything will be finalised this week.

“I know Malawians have been waiting to hear from government on sports resumption but we couldn’t have just announced without following proper procedures. However, let me assure the nation that by Monday, sports is set to resume. We are finalizing everything with the relevant authorities and I am very hopeful that by the end of this week, we shall be able to officially announce the resumption of sports in the country,” he was quoted.

This will come as a relief to Flames Coach Meke Mwase who was very worried with the situation ahead of Cosafa Cup, Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers and FIFA World Cup qualifiers next month.

This will also allow elite football competitions to kick off next month.

According to multiple reports, Presidential Taskforce on Covid-19 will likely announce the resumption of sports on Thursday.