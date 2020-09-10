Glass pieces found in Liqui fruit: CFTC warns against consumption

The Competition and Fair Trading Commission (CFTC) has warned consumers over purchase or consumption of Liqui Fruit Red Grape after glass pieces were found in the drink.

According to a statement signed by CFTC executive director James Kaphale, Pioneer Foods, manufacturers of Liqui Fruit juice in South Africa, has recalled one batch of Liqui Fruit Red Grape 330 ml cans, due to small shards of glass that have been found in the product.

The recalled batch of Liqui Fruit Red Grape 330ml cans has Pioneer Foods product code 27327; Outer case bar code 6001240225615; Shrink pack bar code: 6001240225608; and Single Unit bar code 6001240225592—printed on side of can.

A team of inspectors from the competitions body on 9th September conducted inspections in the cities of Lilongwe and Blantyre covering over forty (40) retail chain stores, distributors and supermarkets to establish the availability of the defective batch on the market.

“The inspection team did not find products matching the defective batch,” Kaphale said.

The commission has, however, advised people to exercise extra precautionary measures and critically check the material information before purchasing or consuming Liqui Fruit Red Grape 330ml cans.

“Further, the Commission wishes to advise consumers who may already have purchased the recalled products to return the same to the suppliers for proper disposition and refund,” reads part of the statement.

Meanwhile, the South African manufacturer is currently undertaking an investigation to determine the root cause and extent of the defect.