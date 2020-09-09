MCP accused of murdering activist who attacked Chakwera

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) has been accused of murdering in cold blood an activist who operates a Kabaza business in Lilongwe for opposing President Lazarus Chakwera.

Member of Parliament for Chitipa South Werani Chilenga made the claim in Parliament on Tuesday.

According to Chilenga, the activist Thokozani Kambalame, recently led fellow Kabaza operators to a local media house while chanting against President Chakwera in protest to police’ crackdown on kabaza operators.

“He has been murdered by unknown thugs believed to be MCP youth leaguers on 6 September, 2020,” said Chilenga.

He demanded that Minister of Homeland Security Richard Chimwendo Banda to respond.

In his response, Banda read a police report which said the incident occurred on Sunday night at Chigwirizano location in Lilongwe.

According to the report, Kambalame’s father reported that his son, the activist, was a motorcycle operator who conducted business at Chigwirizano.

On Sunday night, he was hired by two unknown people who claimed to be customers.

“Since that time he never returned to rank up to Monday morning when he was found with a deep cut on his head. He was found dead without the motorcycle,” the report said.

Postmortem at Kamuzu Central Hospital indicated that death was due to head injuries.

Chimwendo Banda said the Police are investigating to arrest suspects and recover the motorcycle.

On claims that MCP youth murdered the activist, Chimwendo Banda urged Chilenga to assist the police with the information that the legislator has.

He, however, described Chilenga’s claim as unfortunate and cheap politics, saying there are numerous cases of attacks against kabaza operators across the country.