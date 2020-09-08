Malawi Boxing mourns sponsor Mwenera Kaunda

Malawi Boxing Association (MABA) northern region committee has expressed sadness over the death of promoter Mwenera Kaunda, saying it is a big blow to the sport.

Malawi Boxing Association (MABA) Vice chairperson in the north committee Happy Kumwenda said the demise of Kaunda has affected people involved in the sport.

“Mwenera was a kind and humble man who was interested in boxing. He was very good in attending to our problems, he was sponsoring us each and every time we approached him, we lost a very good man,” he said.

One of the promoters in the north Willard Mwamlima of Baghdad boxing promotion said the boxing family has lost a man who always put boxing at heart.

“It’s so sad to lose Mwenera Kaunda who worked tirelessly and helped our boxers in terms of finances and materials,” said Mwamlima.

Mwenera Kaunda was the owner of Mwenera transport and garage. He died last week after a short illness.