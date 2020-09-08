Itaye’s name change under probe

Former Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (MACRA) director general Godfrey Itaye is under probe following claims that he changed his name from Godfrey Masina to Godfrey Itaye and that he was not fit to be MACRA boss.

The Office of the Ombudsman is investigating Itaye who was redeployed to head Lilongwe Water Board earlier this year.

In a letter to MACRA director general Henry Shamu, Ombudsman Martha Chizuma said her office has received complaints that Itaye committed crimes while working at National Bank hence was not fit for employed as MARCA boss.

Complainants also claimed that Itaye was involved in abuse of office, nepotism, maladministration and tribalism at MACRA.

There are also claims that during his time at MACRA, some persons were recruited while not possessing necessary qualifications and Itaye’s relatives and friends were recruited at the regulatory body.

According to Chizuma, her office will further investigate non-existent posts of which include Internal Audit Director held by Fearless Malulu since 2016 and Technical Advisor on Digital Migration held by Benson Tembo since 2014.

Chizuma has since asked MACRA boss Shamu to provide the office of the Ombudsman with necessary information for the probe

“Pursuant to section 124 of the Constitution your supporting documentation should be provided together with your response with 14 days from the date of this letter thus not later than the 25th September 2020,” her letter demands.

The probe comes after Itaye was arrested earlier this month over MACRA’s procurement of calendars worth K135 million and the procurement of party cloth for the Democratic Progressive Party which was a ruling party at the time the crime was committed.