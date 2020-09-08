Devotion: Let peace rule your life

Colossians 3: 15 ” Let the peace of Christ rule in your hearts, since as members of one body you were called to peace. And be thankful.”

Sometimes you hear Christians saying that they are confused or that they lack peace. They fail to recognise the peace that was given to them. If you are a Christian, you are given peace (John 16:33) and therefore ensure that your heart and mind are ruled by this Godly peace. Don’t allow confusion, worry or trouble rule your life because the Lord Jesus gave us peace.

John 14: 27 ” Peace I leave with you; my peace I give you. I do not give to you as the world gives. Do not let your hearts be troubled and do not be afraid.”

To stay in that peace you need to put your mind on God and His Word. Love God and love His Word. Don’t allow the Word of God depart from you.

Psalms 119 :165 (NIV) ” Great peace have they who love your law, and nothing can make them stumble.”

Isaiah 26 : 3 (Amp)” You will guard him and keep him in perfect and constant peace whose mind [both its inclination and its character] is stayed on You, because he commits himself to You, leans on You, and hopes confidently in You.”

Romans 8 : 6 ” To set the mind on the flesh is death, but to set the mind on the Spirit is life and peace.”

In every situation refuse to be anxious and instead find time to pray and the peace of God that surpasses understanding will guard your heart and mind.

Philippians 4 : 6-7 ” Do not be anxious about anything, but in everything, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God. And the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus.”

Confession: I have peace in my heart and mind and I refuse every trait of confusion to rule my life. I move from strength to strength. Power to power because I live in the peace of Christ Jesus. In Jesus Name. Amen.

