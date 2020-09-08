Chakwera to appear before Parliament: Questions to first go through business committee

President Lazarus Chakwera will appear before Parliament on Thursday to answer questions from Members of Parliament (MPs).

Presidential Press Secretary Brian Banda has confirmed in a statement, saying the Malawi leader will arrive at the Parliament building at 13:45.

Members of Parliament on Tuesday afternoon debated a motion of a report by the Legal Affairs Committee to operationalize Section 89 (3) which says the president should respond to questions in Parliament during Budget Meeting and (4) which says the President shall be called to Parliament to answer questions at such times as may be prescribed by the Standing Orders of Parliament or on a motion of the National Assembly.

During the debate, Vice Chairperson of the committee Peter Dimba who presented the report said the questions will go through the business committee of Parliament before the questions are submitted to the president.

He added that the president will answer five questions and three supplementary question.

“The President is under obligation to come to this Parliament to respond to issues raised during debate of the State of Nation Address before a budget is tabled,” said Dimba.

Chakwera said last week that he will appear before the current sitting of Parliament on three occasions.