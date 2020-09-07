Two die in road accident

Two female passengers have died this morning while two others have sustained serious injuries after a lorry they were travelling in hit a shop at Mphate Trading Centre in Ntcheu.

James Mulore, 24, of Hauya village, Traditional Authority Chakhumbira, was driving a Lorry, Hino Ranger, registration number BX 8528, from the direction of Ntcheu heading Dedza carrying 32 bags of onions.

There were three passengers on board.

Ntcheu police publicist Sub-Inspector Hastings Chigalu confirmed that upon arrival at Eneya village along Ntcheu-Dedza M1 road, at around 03AM today, the driver lost control of the vehicle and it went to the extreme nearside road where it hit a shop.

Following the impact, two female passengers, Stella Louis Frank, 32, of Mapira village, Traditional Authority Chakhumbira, Ntcheu, and Magret Manuel, 31, of Kabowola village, Traditional Authority Kamenyagwaza in Dedza, sustained serious head injuries and were pronounced dead upon arrival at Ntcheu District Hospital.

Meanwhile, the driver and a male passenger, Chifuniro Gonthi aged 23 who sustained different degrees of injuries and are receiving medical attention at Ntcheu District Hospital.