Gaba, Shalulile share golden boot award

The race for the Absa Premiership’s leading scorer this season ended in a tie on Saturday as Malawian Gabadinho Mhango and Namibian Peter Shalulile shared the Golden Boot.

The two scored a goal each for their sides to take their tallies to 16 on the final day of the 2019/2020 season.

For his goal today, Orlando Pirates’ Mhango started the move by playing in Thembinkosi Lorch, who cut the ball back in to the box with the ball falling kindly to Mhango who had continued his run into the box with the Malawian keeping his composure and applying the finish for his 16th goal of the season.

As the Former Bloemfontein Celtic, Bidvest Wits and Nyasa Big Bullets forward was closer to winning the award alone, Highlands Park striker Shalulile found the back of the net in the dying minutes of the second half to level on the scorer’s chat.

This means the duo will share the prize after a fantastic season from which Mhango inspired Pirates to a top four finish and secured CAF Champions League football next season.

It was also a fantastic season for Mhango who had two accolades to his name before the season was interrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

He becomes the first Malawian ever to win such an accolade in South Africa. The only Malawian player who came closer to winning the golden boot award was Esau Kanyenda who scored 18 goals about a decade ago when he was playing for Jomo Cosmos.

The 26-year-old has matched the record set by last season’s winner Mwape Musonda.

This was a memorable season for Mhango who only joined pirates from Wits at the beginning of the just ended season.