Firs commercial flight since Airport reopening arrive in Malawi

The first commercial flight since Kamuzu International Airport (KIA) reopened arrived in the country today.

The Presidential Taskforce on Coronavirus has confirmed, saying it was the first flight since KIA reopened on 1st September.

Co-chairperson of the taskforce Dr. John Phuka, said the country has put in place at the airport for the incoming passengers including a requirement for all travellers coming into the country to have a negative COVID-19 test certificate obtained within 10 days prior to arrival in the country.

“At the airport, wearing of face mask is mandatory and travellers will also be required to practice hand hygiene and strictly observe physical distance of at least 1 metre at the screening area and throughout the terminal building. The Port Health Officers will screen all travellers and the travellers will be required to fill the health declaration forms,” said Phuka.

For those planning to travel outside the country, Phuka said they should take keen interest to check the COVID-19 requirements for the destination country.

According to Phuka, most countries are requiring a negative COVID-19 test certificate obtained within 14 days (varies from country to country) prior to arrival in the destination country.

He said people looking to travel should contact nearest District Health Office for COVID- 19 testing prior to departure.

“Other countries also require travellers to be under mandatory institutional/home quarantine for 14 days, mandatory wearing of face mask and other various screening processes hence the need to get these requirements in advance and prepare appropriately,” he said

Meanwhile, Malawi has registered three new COVID-19 cases, 18 new recoveries, and no new deaths. Two of the new cases are locally transmitted infections: one each from Blantyre and Kasungu. The imported case is a recent arrival at Dzaleka Refugees Camp in Dowa.

The country has recorded a total of 5,611 cases including 175 deaths. Of these cases, 1,130 are imported infections and 4,481 are locally transmitted. Cumulatively, 3,551 cases have now recovered bringing the total number of active cases to 1,885.

Malawi has so far conducted 46,484 COVID- 19 tests in 45 COVID-19 testing sites of which 73 tests have been done in the past 24 hours.