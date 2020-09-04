Nankhumwa carries gun to Parliament

Leader of Opposition carried his licenced gun to Parliament earlier today and the pistol was detected at the entrance.

The politician forgot to disarm himself before entering the Parliament Building.

The incident happened at the Parliament building where President Lazarus Chakwera delivered his State of the Nation Address.

National Police spokesperson, James Kadadzera, has confirmed to the local media that Nankhumwa carried a gun to Parliament.

According to Kadadzera, the police seized the gun but they gave it back to Nankhumwa after finding out that it is registered in his name.

“I can confirm that the Honourable had a pistol in his handbag and was detected by our machines at the entrance. We verified the ownership of the rifle and it is in his name. we have so far returned it to the owner,” he said.

Nankhumwa is a member of the Democratic Progressive Party and also Member of Parliament for Mulanje Central.