Mponda says Andrew Malisero is an exceptional talent

Former Flames captain Peter Mponda believes Gor Mahia have signed an exceptional player in Andrew Malisero.

On Thursday, the Kenyan giants announced the signing of the 17-year old Malawian attacking midfielder on a three-year deal from African Warriors FC.

Mponda, who spotted Malisero when he was just 12-years old, says he’s got whatever it takes to succeed at the club.

“He is got everything. He has an exceptional talent. He can dribble, he can go at you and go past you. He is a killer in the box and a very good power play so Gor Mahia have signed a fantastic player,” he told Malawi24.

Mponda further narrated how he convinced Malisero’s parents to allow him to join Surestream Academy.

“His parents were against the idea of signing him at our Academy but after explaining everything to them and how the Academy would be operating, they allowed their son to join us and that was the beginning of his career,” he said.

According to Goal.com, Malisera becomes the first Malawian footballer to play in the Kenyan league.

“Andrew Malisero becomes the first Malawian to play for Gor Mahia after penning a three-year deal. Andrew can play both as an attacking midfielder and striker and will provide much needed attacking options to the team,” Gor Mahia announced on their official Facebook page.

And when speaking to the local media, Malisero expressed his gratitude for being signed by the Kenyan giants.

“I am very delighted to sign for the Kenyan giants. I have been here for quite some time and I am finally happy to have finally signed for this club,” he said.

Malisero moved to Kenya with his mother where he stayed for years before joining African Warriors in South Africa.

He kept on improving his game and it was from this moment that Gor Mahia spotted his talent to sign him in the ongoing transfer window.

He is expected to play a very big role in the Kenyan league and CAF Champions League qualifiers in October.

In 2018, the Kenyan club knocked out Nyasa Big Bullets in the preliminary round of the continental club competitions.