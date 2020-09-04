Motorcyclist strangled to death in Balaka

A 25-year-old motorcycle taxi operator was found dead in the early hours of Thursday along Khwisa-Binon earth road in Balaka.

The victim identified as James Manjombe is suspected to have been strangled to death by unknown criminals during the night of September 2-3 at Tembo Village in the area of Senior Chief Sawali along the said earth road.

Balaka police publicist Inspector Felix Misomali said Manjombe left home on September 2 for his motorcycle taxi business, but he did not return.

“The following morning, Manjombe’s body was found tied on the neck with rope (linya). The assailants are suspected to have robbed him both his motorcycle and his cellphone,” said Misomali.

Postmortem conducted by Balaka District Hospital personnel has revealed asphyxia as cause of death secondary to strangulation.

Police have since launched manhunt for the suspects behind his death. James Manjombe hailed from Anderson Village, Senior Chief Sawali in Balaka.