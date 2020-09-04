Mia says Malawians will have access to land

Deputy Minister of Lands Abida Mia says the Tonse Alliance Government will ensure that citizens of this country have access to land and that a lot of land is not concentrated in the hands of a few.

In an interview with Malawi24, Mia said she is committed to work with Malawians to ensure equal access to land for everyone.

In his State of the Nation Address (SONA) today at Parliament, President Lazarus Chakwera said that the sale and acquisition of land by unauthorized persons, the concentration of land in the hands of a few, and the use of land without proper documentation are all signs of a nation run amok.

He added that his administration is fully aware of various cases of land disputes and encroachment, and he is committed to the rule of law.

“We will regulate security of land tenure to ensure that all individuals and entities with legal entitlement to land are protected and violators are brought to book,” he said.

The Malawi leader added that there is a similar crisis of lawlessness in relation to housing and administration is aware of the acute shortage of housing for its citizens, especially in urban centers

He noted that the underlying problem is that housing units constructed every year are less than the required 21,000.

He said: “To address this gap, my Administration is engaging various private sector players in the development of a robust housing programme through Public and Private Partnerships.”