Malawi to establish embassy in Jerusalem

President Dr Lazarus Chakwera says Malawi will establish a diplomatic mission with Israel in Jerusalem.

Chakwera, a former evangelical church leader, announced in his State of the Nation address today that Malawi will establish a diplomatic in Jerusalem.

According to Chakwera, this is part of reforming the Foreign Affairs Ministry and its Missions abroad so that Malawi’s embassies are able to deliver on the ambitious objectives of promoting Malawi’s national interests globally.

“The reforms will also include a review of our diplomatic presence, including our resolve to have new diplomatic missions in Lagos, Nigeria and Jerusalem, Israel. I will be sharing more details about this in the near future,” said Chakwera.

Malawi does not currently have an embassy in Israel while Israel’s ambassador to Malawi operates from Nairobi, Kenya where he is also the ambassador.

Meanwhile, Malawian church leader Zacc Kawalala has welcomed the move.

“New Diplomatic Mission in Jerusalem, Israel!!! (Psalm 122:6) Dancing all the way. #Praying4Malawi,” he wrote in a post.

Psalms 122:6 says: “Pray for the peace of Jerusalem: they shall prosper that love thee.”

In 2018, United States President Donald Trump moved his country’s embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem after recognizing Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

The move led to protests by Palestinians who also recognizes Jerusalem as their country’s capital city. Muslims in Asia also held demonstrations against the move.