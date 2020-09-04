AFCON trophy stolen in Cairo

The Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) trophy has mysteriously disappeared from the Egyptian Football Association (EFA) headquarters in Cairo.

Former EFA vice-president Ahmed Shobier confirmed the news in a statement, saying the trophy which Egypt lifted three times to claim the floating trophy permanently mysteriously disappeared.

“The EFA started looking for some trophies as they aim to put them in a notable museum inside the EFA,” Shobier said.

“However, the EFA was surprised to find that the AFCON trophy was lost and decided to open an investigation.

“They were informed by an employee inside the association that it was held by former Egypt captain Ahmed Hassan who refuted this claim. Nobody knows where is the trophy at the time being.”

However, an ex-Egypt player Abdelghani said during a press conference that the trophy had been lost in a fire seven years ago after the burning of the country’s FA headquarters.