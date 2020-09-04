Chanthunya sentenced to life imprisonment

The High Court in Zomba has today sentenced Misozi Chanthunya to life in prison for killing his girlfriend Linda Gasa in 2010.

Judge Ruth Chinangwa delivered the ruling today in Zomba where she also sentenced Chanthunya to two years in prison for hindering burial of a dead body after he buried Gasa’s body in concrete at his cottage in Mangochi.

The murder convict has also been handed two years in jail for perjury.

Chanthunya killed his girlfriend Gasa in 2010. The woman’s body was found buried under concrete bathtub at Chanthunya’s cottage in Mangochi.

Chanthunya then went on the run after the murder but was arrested in South Africa in 2012 and he was extradited to Malawi in 2018.

Meanwhile, Chanthunya’s lawyer Michael Goba Chipeta has described the life imprisonment sentence as unfair. According to Chipeta, the defence will file an appeal at the Supreme Court of Appeal.