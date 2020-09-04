40-year-old Community Policing leader jailed for raping teen

The Ntchisi First Grade Magistrate’s court has sentenced a crime prevention panel chairperson for Kakhuta village in the district to 8 years for raping a 15-year-old girl.

The convict, Bunaya Jana, aged 40, was jailed on September 2, 2020.

The court through state prosecutor Sub Inspector Patrick Phambana heard that on July 14, 2020 the victim went to her aunt’s house which is 30 metres away from her father’s house.

On her way back home, she met the convict who grabbed and dragged her to a nearby bush and raped her.

After the act, Jana told the victim to mention another community policing member of the area as the one who had raped her. He also threatened to kill the girl.

The court further heard that the convict took the victim to her aunt, who reported the matter to police. After close investigations by the police, the girl revealed that she was raped by Jana.

Appearing before court, Jana denied the charge of defilement under Section 138(1) of the Penal code in which four witnesses were paraded to prove the case beyond doubt.

After he was convicted, Jana told the court that he is a breadwinner, and he asked the court to consider him when passing sentence.

In submission, the state prayed for a stiff punishment as a deterrent to others.

“Being a community policing chair person, he could have shown a good character but not breaching the law”, said prosecutor Phambana.

First grade magistrate Dorothy Kaluwa, concurred with the state and sentenced Jana to 8 years imprisonment with hard labour as a warning to ill minded people.

The convict hails from Mjingi village in the area of Traditional Authority Kalumo in Ntchisi District.