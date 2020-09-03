Wear a mask during sex or masturbate to avoid Coronavirus

One of the world’s top doctors has advised people to either wear a mask during sex or opt for masturbation in order to avoid catching Covid-19.

Dr Theresa Tam who is the Chief Medical Officer in Canada says people also recommends that people avoid kissing during sex.

She further directs people to consider masturbation, saying “the lowest risk sexual activity during COVID-19 involves yourself alone”.

Despite acknowledging that there is little chance of catching COVID-19 from semen or vaginal fluid during sex, Dr Tam has been quoted by Reuters that sex with oneself remains the lowest risk sexual option.

She argues that any sexual activity that involves close contact with another person like kissing leaves anyone vulnerable to Covid-19.

“Like other activities during COVID-19 that involve physical closeness, there are some things you can do to minimize the risk of getting infected and spreading the virus,” she said.

Dr Tam says taking precautions will enable people “to enjoy physical intimacy” because sexual health is an important part of overall health.

Meanwhile, data published by Johns Hopkins University shows that over 26 million and 120 thousand cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed globally where the virus has killed more than 864 thousand people.

As of 3 September 2020, Malawi registered 5593 cases of which 1902 were confirmed as active cases. The virus has killed 175 people across the country.

Meanwhile, the country has seen a reduction in cases – an opportunity for those who want to continue engaging in sexual activities with their partners without wearing a mask as advised by Canada’s Chief Medical Officer.