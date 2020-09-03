APAM wants Ntaba removed as chairperson of taskforce on albinism

Association of Persons with Albinism in Malawi (APAM) president Ian Simbota has called on President Lazarus Chakwera to fire Hetherwick Ntaba as chairperson of National Taskforce on People with Albinism.

Simbota made the call in a statement made available on Wednesday.

According to Simbota, during the tenure of Ntaba people with albinism have not benefited anything.

Simbota pointed out that there are people with albinism who are in great pain because of skin cancer and have been referred outside the country for treatment but they are still waiting for the day government will respond positively.

Simbota has since asked government to treat issues regarding people living with albinism with urgency.

He, however, noted that there are already positive developments that have been initiated by the Lazarus Chakwera administration.

“We have already started celebrating the positive fruits from the new leadership through public Appointments like that of Mr Overstone Kondowe as Presidential Advisor on Disability Issues,” Simbota said.

Ntaba was appointed as chairperson of the presidential committee which was set up during the reign of former President Peter Mutharika.

Last year, a suspect in the murder of a person with albinism told a court that Ntaba was involved in the killings and abductions. Since then APAM has been demanding his resignation.

Ntaba earlier this year dismissed the allegations saying they are baseless and lack evidence.