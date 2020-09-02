Man stoned to death over witchcraft allegations

An irate mob in Dedza on Tuesday stoned to death a man, accusing him of bewitching another a man who died in South Africa in August.

Dedza police station deputy publicist Cassim Manda said the victim, identified as Rodgers Julius, was attacked outside the house of bereaved family around 4 pm.

Dedza Police was informed and but at the time officers arrived at the scene, the assailants had already escaped, leaving Julius dead in a pool of blood with serious head injuries.

Meanwhile, the body is being kept at Dedza District Hospital mortuary pending postmortem.

Police have since condemned the killing and have warned the public against taking laws into their hands.

Julius hailed from Thomu village in traditional authority Kasumbu in Dedza.