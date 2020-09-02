Chakwera delighted with progress of Area 18 Interchange project

President Dr Lazarus Chakwera has expressed delight over the progress of the K4.9 billion Area 18 Interchange project.

Chakwera visited the site on Wednesday in Lilongwe where he was informed that the facility will be ready for commissioning in two weeks’ time.

The Malawi leader said his government plans to develop the country’s cities through the construction of transformative pieces of infrastructure.

The Area 18 Interchange project was initially expected to be completed in November last year but the deadline was moved to February this year before being shifted again.

The interchange, which is being built by Mota Engil, is part of an initiative to upgrade the Area 49 – Area 18 – Parliament roundabout road to a dual carriage way, which will cost about K6.7 billion.

Supporting projects also include construction of a dual carriageway from Kanengo to Crossroads and construction of classroom blocks at a nearby school.