Luanar student gets five years in jail for child sexual abuse

A 21-year-old Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural Resources (Luanar) student has been sentenced to five years in jail for sexually abusing a child aged 16 and impregnating her.

Pilirani Mataka who is a second-year student had been sexually abusing the child since April, 2019.

State prosecutor Seargent Pemphero Dzanjalimodzi told the court that the girl’s mother caught Mataka in his house sexually abusing the girl on August 12. The woman later reported to the police.

Mataka was arrested and charged with defilement. In court, he pleaded guilty to the charge.

Dzanjalimodzi then asked the court for a stiff punishment, saying the offence is serious in nature and the victim’s education is doomed because she is now two months pregnant.

Mataka on his part asked for leniency, saying he is A first offender and a university student. He added that he supports his widowed mother and promised to support the child.

Senior Resident Magistrate Joana Kwatiwani in her ruling sentenced Mataka to five years in prison with hard labour.

Mataka hails from Sosola 2 village in the area of Traditional Authority Mwanza in Salima district.