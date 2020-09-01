I was fired for doing my job – Nundwe

Reinstated Malawi Defence Force (MDF) Commander, General Vincent Nundwe, says he was removed from the army in March for doing his job.

Nundwe made the remarks following President Lazarus Chakwera’s decision to re-instate him.

In an interview with the local media, Nundwe said he would like to finish his work at the Malawi Army.

“God is great. I was removed for doing my job. I am happy that I am back and I will continue from where I stopped; serving Malawians. This is the call to all MDF soldiers to serve Malawians and nothing else,” he said.

According to Nundwe, he wants the military to serve the interests of the people.

President Peter Mutharika fired Nundwe in March at a time the MDF was being praised for protecting post-election protesters who held demonstrations for several months.

Nundwe was then redeployed as High Commissioner to India.

Chakwera’s decision means he has fired Peter Namathanga and Major General Davis Sesatino Mtachi who was deputy commander. The Malawi leader did not reveal on whether the fired MDF officers will be redeployed.