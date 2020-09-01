Chakwera reinstates Nundwe as Malawi Army commander

President Lazarus Chakwera has reinstated General Vincent Nundwe as Commander of the Malawi Defence Force (MDF) with immediate effect.

The Malawi leader has announced the decision in a televised statement today.

Nundwe was fired in March by former President Peter Mutharika and replaced with General Peter Namathanga. Nundwe was then redeployed to as High Commissioner to India.

According to Chakwera, Nundwe’s dismissal and redeployment was improper because it was without cause.

“I have therefore redeployed General Nundwe back to the position of Commander of the Malawi Defence with immediate effect.

“In doing this, my purpose is to heal the injury and injustice of an unfair decision inflicted on our entire military as a professional institution,” said Chakwera.

He added that he will convene a meeting of the defence council to discuss appointment of new deputy commander and others.

According to Chakwera, the meeting will also discuss other measures which he is allowed to implement at the recommendation of the council as stated in Section 161 subsection 4 of the Constitution as read with Section 10 subsection 1 of the Defence Force Act.

The decision means Chakwera has fired Namathanga and Lieutenant-General Davis Sesatino Mtachi who was deputy commander.

At the time Nundwe was removed as MDF commander, he was being praised for allowing the army to protect post-election protesters.