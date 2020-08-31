Two men nabbed for stealing motorcycle in Chitipa

By Joseph Mbughi

Police in Chitipa have arrested two people for stealing a motorcycle in the district.

Chitipa police station Public Relations Officer Sub-inspector Gladwell Simwaka said this occurred on August 29, 2020 at around 4pm at Nkhangwa Community Ground.

The two have been identified as France Mtambo 24 and Sifa Kalesi, 25, both of Zamamba Village in Traditional Authority Kameme in Chitipa.

According to Simwaka, the suspects stole a Kinglion motorcycle, registration number MC735 CPJ at Nkhangwa Primary School Ground where the owner went to watch a football match.

He added that the suspects stole the motorcycle at the parking area while the owner was watching the game.

Simwaka also said the investigations into the matter led to the arrest of the suspects and recovery of the motorcycle. The motorcycle is valued at K850,000.

Meanwhile, the two will appear in court soon to answer a charge of theft of motorcycle.